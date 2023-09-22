BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India frees Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after four years

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2023 07:19pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: The Indian government freed Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s (IIOJK) chief Muslim cleric and influential leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday after more than four years of house arrest.

The 50-year-old was detained along with other political leaders and thousands of residents when the government cancelled the Muslim-majority region’s constitutional semi-autonomy and imposed federal rule in 2019.

A months-long internet shutdown followed as India bolstered its armed forces in the region to contain protests.

Most detainees were subsequently released, but Mirwaiz remained unable to leave his residence, down the street from his Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar.

Thousands of worshippers gathered to see him lead Friday prayers for the first time in 218 weeks, with women showering him with sweets and religious slogans resounding around the 14th-century building.

Last week, a court asked authorities to explain his continued detention and he told the crowd that police informed him Thursday that officials had decided to release him.

“This period of my house arrest and separation from my people has been the most painful for me since my father’s death,” he said, breaking down.

The mosque has historically been a centre of politics and anti-India protests.

“God willing, you might think our spirit is low. No, our spirit is high,” he said, calling the constitutional changes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government “unacceptable”.

Modi “said about Ukraine that this is not the time for war. He is right,” he added. “Disputes and disagreements should be resolved by talks rather than using power or unilateralism.”

He called for the release of “numerous political prisoners”.

Heavy security, including counter-insurgency police and commandos, were deployed around the mosque on Friday.

“Our beloved and our king of hope has returned to this mosque after so long,” regular worshipper Bashir Ahmed told AFP after the prayers.

“How can I not be weeping with joy?”

Since the imposition of direct rule, authorities have curbed media freedoms and public protests.

Moves aimed at bringing “peace and prosperity” to the region also allowed Indians from elsewhere to buy land and claim government jobs in the territory, a policy denounced by critics as “settler colonialism”.

Kashmir IIOJK Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Comments

1000 characters

India frees Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after four years

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

President Alvi calls for enhanced Pak-Saudi cooperation in economic, defence sectors

No change in Nawaz Sharif’s return plan, says Shehbaz

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Read more stories