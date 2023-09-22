BAFL 39.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.98%)
BIPL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.16%)
BOP 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
CNERGY 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (4.04%)
DFML 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
DGKC 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.59%)
FABL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.96%)
FCCL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.71%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
HBL 96.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.19%)
HUBC 86.86 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.69%)
OGDC 96.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
PIOC 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PPL 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.15%)
PRL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
SNGP 46.32 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.22%)
SSGC 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 89.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.26%)
UNITY 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,656 Increased By 27.4 (0.59%)
BR30 16,619 Increased By 177.6 (1.08%)
KSE100 46,421 Increased By 219 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,260 Increased By 52.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, Djibouti restore ties after 7 years: FM

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2023 05:32pm

TEHRAN: Iran announced Friday the restoring of diplomatic ties with Djibouti more than seven years after it joined other regional nations in severing ties with Tehran in support of Saudi Arabia.

The decision by the strategic Horn of Africa nation came months after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed relations under a China-brokered deal announced in March.

“Today, Iran and Djibouti announced the resumption of diplomatic relations through an official statement,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The move followed Amir-Abdollahian’s meeting with his Djiboutian counterpart Mahamoud Ali Youssouf in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Djibouti cut ties with Tehran in January 2016 after attacks on Saudi missions during protests over Riyadh’s execution of prominent Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Other Saudi allies including Bahrain also severed relations in solidarity, after Riyadh’s breaking of ties with Iran.

Following the landmark deal with the Saudi kingdom, Iran has moved to cement or restore relations with neighbouring Arab countries.

Djibouti, a strategic Gulf of Aden port, sits on one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and hosts military bases from China, France and the United States.

The small state lies at the mouth of the Red Sea, just across from Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to support the internationally recognised government against Iran-backed Houthi rebels advancing after seizing control of the capital Sanaa.

Late Thursday, Iran’s foreign ministry said Iran and Djibouti also agreed to “further develop the friendly relations” and “to strengthen cooperation on a wide range of areas.”

Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian Djibouti Iran Djibouti relation

Comments

1000 characters

Iran, Djibouti restore ties after 7 years: FM

Caretaker PM Kakar to address UNGA session today

Open-market: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

PPP suspends party membership of senior leader Latif Khosa

President Alvi calls for enhanced Pak-Saudi cooperation in economic, defence sectors

No change in Nawaz Sharif’s return plan, says Shehbaz

Saudi crown prince says he does not care about ‘sportswashing’ claims

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Read more stories