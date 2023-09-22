BAFL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
BIPL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.37%)
DFML 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.56%)
DGKC 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.44%)
FABL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
FCCL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
HBL 96.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
HUBC 86.09 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.38%)
MLCF 29.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.13%)
OGDC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
PAEL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PIBTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.27%)
PIOC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PPL 72.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PRL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 90.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.43%)
UNITY 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 19.9 (0.43%)
BR30 16,549 Increased By 108.3 (0.66%)
KSE100 46,352 Increased By 149.9 (0.32%)
KSE30 16,240 Increased By 32.3 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

  • Says attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains government’s top priority
BR Web Desk Published September 22, 2023 Updated September 22, 2023 03:02pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-Ul-Haq Kakar has said the US corporate sector should look into ways to further enhance its relationship with Pakistan.

The remarks were made while addressing a delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday, according to a statement released by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The caretaker Prime Minister identified agriculture, tech sector including fintech, pharmaceuticals and health, and digital banking sectors where US companies could enhance their investments in Pakistan.

Kakar said attracting foreign investments in all sectors of Pakistan’s economy remains the government’s top priority, adding that the government was focused on creating a business-friendly environment and welcomes all suggestions.

Kakar emphasized that the government believed in a “no-holds-barred foreign investment regime”, and had constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate foreign investors, bolster confidence and expedite project implementation in priority areas of agriculture, IT, energy and minerals & mining.

SIFC officials hold talks with Sindh businessmen

SIFC is a government initiative which focuses on defense production; agriculture; mines and minerals, energy sector, and IT industry; with a target of $100 billion in FDI within a span of three years.

Esperanza Jelalian, President USPBC, said the council will continue to engage with Pakistan to seek mutually beneficial ways of increasing cooperation.

In their remarks, the USPBC members briefed Kakar on their businesses in Pakistan and plans to enhance their presence in the Pakistani market.

Pakistan Economy UNGA investments SIFC Pakistan USA ties Anwaar ul Haq Kakar USPBC

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Sep 22, 2023 02:07pm
What an utter waste of people's money this trip of his has been.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Sep 22, 2023 02:50pm
Corruption continues. Millions wasted on this junket by the caretaker PM and his friends. Is there no end to greed?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Caretaker PM Kakar looks to attract US investment on sidelines of UNGA

Open-market: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah as Pakistan announce squad for World Cup 2023

TDAP blames faulty refrigeration for UAE’s meat export restriction on Pakistan

Bank AL Habib says will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Canada’s Trudeau wants India to cooperate in murder probe, declines to release evidence

Oil prices rise as supply concerns outweigh demand fears

GST evaded through flying invoices estimated at Rs5-6trn

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Read more stories