BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: There is no restriction on the Competition Commission of Pakistan’s general regulatory powers to call for information from cooking oil and ghee companies.

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has unanimously upheld the statutory powers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP). The powers relate to gathering of information and conducting of enquiries. A three-member bench comprising former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, and Justice Ayesha A. Malik passed the judgement.

The Supreme Court declared that there is no restriction on CCP’s general regulatory powers to call for information under Section 36 of the Competition Act, 2010. It has also stated a clear obligation on undertakings to fully comply with CCP’s directives for the provision of information.

Significant cut in ghee-cooking oil prices

The apex court has further declared that CCP is not obligated to provide detailed reasoning before commencing an enquiry. The court stated that initiation of an enquiry under Section 37 of the Act is not an adverse action. It is merely a fact-finding exercise distinct from show cause proceedings under Section 30 of the Act.

In 2020, the CCP had inquired cooking oil and ghee companies for information about ghee and cooking oil prices. Dalda Foods was the sole entity to challenge in the Islamabad High Court. Dalda asserted that CCP did not possess sufficient grounds to justify the enquiry or the call for information. The Islamabad High Court had set aside CCP’s call for information letters and the initiation of enquiry. The high court had imposed extraordinary requirements on the exercise of CCP’s regulatory and enquiry powers. The CCP had challenged the decision of the High Court before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Supreme Court SC CCP oil & ghee

Comments

1000 characters

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories