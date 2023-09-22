BAFL 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
BIPL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.78%)
BOP 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.92%)
CNERGY 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.02%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.87%)
DGKC 44.63 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
FABL 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.87%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.13%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HBL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
HUBC 84.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.75%)
MLCF 29.78 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.49%)
OGDC 95.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.46%)
PAEL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.79%)
PIBTL 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.79%)
PPL 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.95%)
PRL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.96%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
SSGC 9.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.68%)
UNITY 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.02%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NAB submits record of corruption cases to AC

Fazal Sher Published 22 Sep, 2023 03:33am

ISLAMABAD: In light of a Supreme Court judgment that struck down amendments made to the accountability law, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Thursday, submitted the record of corruption cases to the Accountability Court.

The Accountability Court Judge, Muhammad Bashir, directed the registrar of the court to review the cases’ records and present them before him.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi appeared before the court and the court directed him to review the legal aspects of the cases as the nature of cases against private individuals, public office holders, and government employees is different.

The judge told the prosecutor that you have to tell which case can be heard and which does not fall under the jurisdiction.

Abbasi assured the court that the NAB would ensure the implementation of the apex court’s order and submit all relevant records to the court.

Sources said that the NAB’s Investigation Officers (IO) also hold meetings with the Accountability Court registrar. During the meeting, the IO of different cases and the registrar discussed the legal aspects of the different cases, they said, adding that after a detailed review of the record, the record of different cases would be forwarded to the accountability courts.

The NAB, on September 20, filed an application before the Accountability Court, seeking of reopening of corruption cases which was sent back by the same court to the NAB and other relevant forums after amendment in the NAB law by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

The NAB also wrote letters to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), anti-corruption departments in all provinces, banking courts, and the police to return all cases to the watchdog which were referred to these departments, following the new amendments that barred the NAB from taking up cases involving less than Rs500 million.

The major cases that will be reopened include fake accounts cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others, Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Zardari, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, and others, an asset beyond means case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) reference against former Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Kidney Hills corruption case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Rental Power Plant (RPP) case against former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) case against Farzana Raja, LokVirsa corruption reference, PPP Senator Rubina Khalid and others.

The court summoned Raja Parvez Ashraf in RPP case, Rubina Khalid in Lok Virsa corruption case, and sought arguments in the BISP case against Farzana Raja.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NAB Supreme Court accountability court corruption cases Muhammad Bashir Sardar Muzzafar Abbasi

Comments

1000 characters

NAB submits record of corruption cases to AC

PTI to challenge ECP decision

PSM sell-off: Only one bidder still showing interest, says Fawad

Shamshad lists factors behind SOEs’ Rs500bn losses

For increasing remittance inflows: SBP ups cash incentives for banks, MFBs and ECs

Initially, Pakistan and GCC likely to sign FTAs on limited items

LCI to acquire approx 75.01pc shareholding of Lotte Chemical Ltd

Coal pricing mechanism: power plants, coal suppliers question Nepra’s proposed revision

Gathering of info from oil & ghee cos: SC upholds statutory powers of CCP

Minister, retailers discuss steps aimed at boosting exports

Levy of electricity duty: Under which law the notification was issued, SC asks Punjab govt

Read more stories