Cipher case: IK granted permission to meet his legal team

ISLAMABAD: The special court hearing the cipher case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and others, on Thursday, 21 September 2023 granted permission to the PTI chief to meet with his legal team.

The special court judge, Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, approved the PTI chairman’s petition seeking to allow him to meet with his legal team and his doctor in Attock jail.

The PTI chief filed the petition through his lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha. Khan requested the court to grant him permission to meet with the members of his legal team including Sardar Latif Khosa, Salman Akram Raja, Sameer Khosa, and Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf.

