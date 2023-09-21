BAFL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Shell seeks partners for renewable assets in India

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 05:05pm

LONDON: Shell is seeking partners to invest in renewable assets developed and operated by its Indian business Sprng Energy, the oil major said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.

The move is part of Shell CEO Wael Sawan’s plan to improve the British energy company’s performance and improve the returns of its assets.

“We continue to develop new projects (of the Sprng Energy group) while exploring partnering opportunities with investors who want to deploy capital on de-risked operational assets, with Shell retaining a stake in such assets,” Shell said.

