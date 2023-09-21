BAFL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.3%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.12%)
DGKC 45.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.26%)
FABL 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.33%)
FCCL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.87%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.89%)
GGL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
HBL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 1.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 30.06 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (5.47%)
OGDC 95.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.58%)
PAEL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.68%)
PIBTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
PIOC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.35%)
PPL 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
PRL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.57%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.28%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TPLP 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
TRG 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.06%)
UNITY 24.59 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (5.09%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 56.2 (1.23%)
BR30 16,478 Increased By 197.6 (1.21%)
KSE100 46,202 Increased By 312.6 (0.68%)
KSE30 16,207 Increased By 120.5 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits three-month closing low tracking soyoil decline

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 04:56pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures ended at a three-month closing low on Thursday, mirroring steep declines in Dalian’s soyoil contract.

The last comparable trading level recorded was on June 27.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 1.7%, or 62 ringgit, to 3,657 ringgit ($779.91) per metric ton at closing.

Dalian’s soyoil contract fell 3.4%, while its palm oil contract was down 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) dropped 0.8%, extending losses after a 1.8% slump overnight as the U.S. harvest gathered pace.

Palm oil closes at one-week low on weaker rival oils

A sharp drop in soyoil on CBOT and lower trading of Dalian soybean oil and palm olein fuelled bearish sentiment for palm despite improving Malaysian exports, said Dr Sathia Varqa, senior analyst with Fastmarkets Palm Oil Analytics.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-20 rose 2.4% from Aug. 1-20, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

Another cargo surveyor, AmSpec Agri Malaysia, said exports during the same period rose 1.8%.

Losses in the Asian equities market were also weighing on commodities including palm, Varqa said.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits three-month closing low tracking soyoil decline

Dr Shamshad shares salient features of draft SOEs policy

Collect more taxes from the wealthy, protect the poor: IMF chief to Pakistan

12th successive gain: rupee settles at 292.78 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Sri Lanka August consumer price inflation eases to 2.1%

Oil falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

Read more stories