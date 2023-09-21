BAFL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
BIPL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.25%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.12%)
DGKC 43.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FABL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FCCL 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.06%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
OGDC 94.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.74%)
PAEL 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
PIBTL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.65%)
PIOC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.88%)
PPL 71.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PRL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
TPLP 12.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.94%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.28%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,577 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,246 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.21%)
KSE100 45,774 Decreased By -115.4 (-0.25%)
KSE30 16,040 Decreased By -47.2 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India visa processor in Canada says told to stop services

AFP Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 01:53pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s official visa processor in Canada said Thursday it had been told to stop handling applications, before taking down the notice amid a diplomatic row sparked by Ottawa’s accusation New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist.

Shortly after the announcement was splashed across Indian media, BLS removed the notice from their website. There was no immediate comment from India’s foreign ministry.

Canada gathers allies as tensions rise with India over Sikh leader’s murder

An official at New Delhi-headquartered BLS said they did not want to be quoted and referred AFP to Indian authorities.

“Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice,” BLS International had posted on their website Thursday.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with “utmost seriousness” allegations that Indian agents played a role in the June murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in Nijjar’s killing was “absurd”.

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

The suspension of visas comes a day after India’s foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence”.

“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said Wednesday.

“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

The advisory did not name specific cities or locations for Indians to avoid.

US concerned at Canada allegations of Sikh murder, urges India to cooperate: official

Nijjar was shot dead by two masked assailants outside the Sikh temple he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver.

An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

India tells citizens in Canada to exercise caution as relations worsen

He had denied those charges, according to the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a nonprofit organisation that says it defends the interests of Canadian Sikhs.

The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.

Canada Prime Minister Narendra Modi British Columbia Khalistan India Canada relation Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh separatist leader Canada’s Sikh community India suspends visa services Canadian citizens independent Sikh state

Comments

1000 characters

India visa processor in Canada says told to stop services

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Open-market: rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

After UAE restriction, TOMCL says will continue meat exports to UAE via sea

Sheikh Rashid’s Lal Haveli residence in Rawalpindi sealed

Iran president says Saudi ties with Israel would betray Palestinians

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

Oil falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

Read more stories