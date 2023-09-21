BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.05%)
BOP 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
HUBC 84.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
OGDC 95.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PAEL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
PIOC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.35%)
PPL 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.92%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.18%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 58.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,997 Increased By 107.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 10:21am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

HONG KONG: Asian stocks followed Wall Street’s lead on Thursday, dipping across the board as investors interpreted the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy statements as signalling higher-for-longer interest rates.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.6%, with the Hong Kong benchmark shedding 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1%.

The yield on two-year US Treasury notes rose to a 17-year high of 5.1970%.

“People were picking and choosing what they wanted to look at which was obviously more on the negative side, so I think sentiment today would lean more towards the red end,” said Ben Luk, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global Markets.

The overall tone of the Fed’s latest meeting was not overly hawkish but there were two surprises, he said.

Forecasts for 2024 were slightly higher than generally expected and Fed statements implied the view that macroeconomic growth would hold up even if with rates staying higher for longer, Luk said.

The US central bank held interest rates on Wednesday and projected an increase by year-end, saying monetary policy is likely to be significantly tighter through 2024 than previously thought.

The median forecast for the federal funds rate is 5.1% by year-end, versus 4.6% estimated in June.

Even as inflation slows for the rest of 2023 and in coming years, the Fed anticipates only modest initial reductions to its policy rate.

Upward revisions to US policymakers’ median rate forecasts for the next couple of years triggered a rebound in the US dollar, pushed US Treasury yields to multi-year highs, flattened the yield curve and sent stocks tumbling.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of rivals, rose as high as 105.59 on Thursday, its strongest since March 9, pushing the yen close to its weakest since November.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to 4.4310%, a 16-year peak. Major US stock indices fell.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were down 0.12% in early Asia time.

Investors are now awaiting monetary policy decisions on Thursday from Indonesia, the Philippines and Taiwan, while a finely balanced call from the Bank of England will also give steer to Asian markets.

US crude dipped 0.5% to $89.21 a barrel. Brent crude fell to $93.12.

Gold was slightly lower, with spot gold trading at $1928.9362 an ounce.

asian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

ADB revises growth downward to 1.9pc: Inflation revised upward to 25pc from 15pc

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Saudi crown prince says getting 'closer' to Israel normalization: Fox interview

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

Read more stories