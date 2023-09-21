BAFL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
BIPL 15.71 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.32%)
BOP 3.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
FCCL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
GGL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.87%)
MLCF 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.16%)
PAEL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
PIOC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PPL 71.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
SSGC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 88.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.93%)
UNITY 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.18%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,597 Increased By 13.8 (0.3%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 58 (0.36%)
KSE100 45,997 Increased By 107.9 (0.24%)
KSE30 16,111 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Oil falls as rate hike expectations offset US stock draw

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2023 09:37am

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, after posting the largest fall in a month in the previous session, as US interest rate hike expectations offset the impact of draw downs in US crude stockpiles.

Brent futures for November delivery were down 67 cents, or 0.72%, to $92.86 a barrel by 0313 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell 71 cents, or 0.79%, to $88.95, the lowest since Sept. 14.

“The Fed kept rates unchanged at yesterday’s FOMC meeting, as widely expected. However, it was still seen as a hawkish pause, which put some pressure on risk assets” such as oil, said ING analysts in a client note.

The US Federal Reserve maintained interest rates after its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but stiffened its hawkish stance with a rate increase projected by year-end which could dampen economic growth and overall fuel demand.

Fed policymakers still see the bank’s benchmark overnight rate range peaking this year at 5.50% to 5.75%, a quarter of a percentage point above the current range.

The hawkish stance also led to the US dollar surging to its highest since early March, placing downside pressure on oil prices.

A stronger dollar typically makes commodities such as oil more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Energy markets reacted little to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showing crude inventories fell in line with expectations last week, with some analysts saying the decline was smaller than they expected.

“EIA data showed US stockpiles fell 2.14 million barrels last week, well short of the 5.25 million barrel drop reported by the American Petroleum Institute. The disappointing inventory drawdown gave impetus for traders to lock in profits following the 10% gain since the start of the month,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

The stock draw was mainly driven by strong oil exports, while gasoline and diesel inventories were drawn down as refiners began annual autumn maintenance, the EIA said in a weekly report.

However, price falls were limited by continuous concern on tight supply globally entering the fourth quarter, with crude stocks at Cushing - the WTI delivery hub - at their lowest since July 2022 and production cuts continuing by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and associates (OPEC+).

Some analysts still expect prices to remain supported in the near term.

“A few more drawdowns could revive talks of tanks reaching their operational minimum… With the production cuts by Saudi Arabia and the broader OPEC+ alliance expected to remain for the rest of the year, inventories will likely touch record lows,” said ANZ analysts.

“Our balance shows a deficit of more than 2 million barrels per day through the fourth quarter of this year,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

“This tightness, along with strong refinery margins (largely a result of tightness in middle distillates) suggests that oil prices are likely to see further strength in the short term,” he said.

