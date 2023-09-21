AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the National Accountability Ordinance, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed an application before the Accountability Court to reopen 81 corruption cases.

The bureau has filed an application before the Accountability Court to reopen 81 corruption references, including the corruption cases of former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and many other high-profile persons.

Supreme Court annuls amendments to NAB Ordinance

Official sources said that the decision to do this was taken in a high-level meeting. The major cases include the fake accounts cases against former president Zardari, Toshakhana case, the liquefied natural Gas (LNG) case, the Nooriabad power plant case, and the Rental Power Plant (RPP) case.

The Accountability Court had sent these cases either to NAB or other relevant forums.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023