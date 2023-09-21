BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
Pakistan

13th National Youth Peace Festival 2023: Punjab governor underscores need for looking at ‘positive things in society’

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

LAHORE: Terming the young generation as our future and most valuable asset, the Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Wednesday that in addition to educating the youth, there was a need to inculcate positive character traits in the youth.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the 13th National Youth Peace Festival 2023 under the title “Aspirations of the Youth for a Democratic, Peaceful and Harmonious Pakistan” at a local hotel Wednesday.

As many as 300 young leaders across Pakistan were present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said it was unfortunate that the young generation had been pushed towards despair, while there were many positive things in society, adding “we have to look at the positive things in society.” He said he had confidence in the abilities of the young generation, and they would take Pakistan to new heights of success and prosperity. He said that in modern era, technology and collaboration were vital to success. He further emphasised the importance of tolerance and understanding other’s point of view and said it was very important for peaceful co existence in a pluralistic society.

US Consul General Kirsten K Hawkins, while speaking on the occasion, said that youth could play a robust role for peace. Executive Director of Chanan Development Association Muhammad Shahzad Khan, Shahnaz Fateh, Shireen Sikandar and Humira Aslam and others also addressed the ceremony.

Later, the governor attended a seminar on “Role of Cooperative Institutions in Economic Prosperity” organised by Punjab Corporation Limited at a local hotel as Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said the goals that could be achieved through mutual aid and mutual cooperation could not be achieved alone by a single person. He said that ‘Cooperative Movement’ was an international movement that aimed at encouraging people to come together for a good cause. He said the cooperative movement played an important role in fostering economic and social development of any country, as its institutions were designed to harness collective action and mutual strength, which could be achieved by individuals and groups.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

