KARACHI: Driver of a private security company fled after looting over 63 million rupees from cash van in the metropolis on Wednesday.

According details, driver of private security company escaped with cash van from Korangi Industrial Area.

Leaving the cash van in Awami Colony, the accused took away 63.5 million rupees cash from it. The police took the vehicle into custody and after registering a case against the accused started raids for his arrest.