Bilawal will celebrate his birthday in Dubai

KARACHI: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reached Dubai.

The PPP chairman will stay in Dubai for five days where the latter will celebrate his 35th birthday.

Former PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will stay in Lahore and will look over party matters.

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) voiced concerns over efforts being made to push the party to the wall.

The PPP huddle discussed several issues ranging from the upcoming polls as well as the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding timely elections.

Sources said that the party decided not to back down from its demand for holding timely elections. The PPP also voiced serious concerns over the grim economic situation in the country. Another sitting of the PPP CEC will take place on Friday.

The CEC meeting was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H Naek, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Faisal Karim Kundi, Shazia Marri and others.

However, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa did not attend the meeting. Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, its Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and senior lawyers.