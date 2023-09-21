BAFL 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.12%)
BIPL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
BOP 3.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.85%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FCCL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.83%)
GGL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
HBL 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 84.74 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.47%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
OGDC 95.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.08%)
PAEL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 84.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
PPL 71.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2%)
PRL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.94%)
SSGC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
TPLP 12.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.36%)
TRG 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
UNITY 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.91%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -16.7 (-0.36%)
BR30 16,281 Decreased By -62.5 (-0.38%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 16,087 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal will celebrate his birthday in Dubai

NNI Published 21 Sep, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday reached Dubai.

The PPP chairman will stay in Dubai for five days where the latter will celebrate his 35th birthday.

Former PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will stay in Lahore and will look over party matters.

Earlier, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) voiced concerns over efforts being made to push the party to the wall.

The PPP huddle discussed several issues ranging from the upcoming polls as well as the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding timely elections.

Sources said that the party decided not to back down from its demand for holding timely elections. The PPP also voiced serious concerns over the grim economic situation in the country. Another sitting of the PPP CEC will take place on Friday.

The CEC meeting was attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Khursheed Shah, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Farooq H Naek, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq Saeed Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Faisal Karim Kundi, Shazia Marri and others.

However, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khan Khosa did not attend the meeting. Earlier, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show cause notice to Sardar Latif Khosa, its Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and senior lawyers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP ECP

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal will celebrate his birthday in Dubai

IBRD, AIIB loans for T5HP: Wapda to seek extension of closing date

Debt challenges facing 59 countries: PM urges world to find durable solution

FBR tells Senate body: Rs37bn ‘solar panel scam’ to be probed under AML

Govt reconstitutes CCIGCT to negotiate G2G agreement

NEECA again transferred to Power Division

AC urged to reopen references against Nawaz, Zardari, others

PPIB: FD’s nomination for representation rejected

BoI: Reconstituted BoD yet to convene any meeting

Right to seek automated refunds: IHC issues notices to FBR chairman, others

CJP, Justice Masood discuss with PBC, SCBA members mechanism aimed at reducing backlog of cases

Read more stories