BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
BIPL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
BOP 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
CNERGY 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
DGKC 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
FABL 21.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
GGL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.78%)
HUBC 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.23%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.56%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
MLCF 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
OGDC 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
PAEL 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 84.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
PPL 72.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.74%)
PRL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
SSGC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
TRG 90.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
UNITY 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,600 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 16,326 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,983 Increased By 72.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 16,149 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rupee, perched near record low, to remain under pressure

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2023 10:53am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee, hovering near a record low, is expected to remain under pressure amid focus on crude oil prices and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

Non-deliverable forwards (NDF) indicate rupee will open at around 83.25-83.29 to the US dollar compared with 83.2675 in the previous session.

The local currency is within a whisker of the lifetime low of 83.29. “You can make out from the price action that we are headed lower (on the rupee)”, a forex dealer at a bank said.

“Let’s see how swiftly (the record low) is taken out,” another trader said, adding that the rupee is likely to hold a negative tone through the session.

A few traders reckoned that it was possible that the Reserve Bank of India may have intervened in NDF market to defend the rupee.

Brent crude dropped below $94 in Asia, off the fresh year-to-date high it made on Tuesday of $95.96.

The dollar index was down a tad at 105.08 and Asian currencies were mostly in a narrow range ahead of the Fed decision.

India rupee to rise despite higher oil prices, widening trade deficit

The Fed on Wednesday is widely expected to keep the policy rate unchanged with futures assigning a near zero percent probability of a rate hike.

What investors will be on the lookout for will be the central bank’s interest rate projections for 2023 and 2024.

“We expect the 2023 median policy rate forecast to show one more 25bps hike, for a terminal rate of 5.5-5.75%,” BofA Global Research said in a note.

“Perhaps the most important forecast is the 2024 median, which in our view will shift up by 25bps to 4.875%, reflecting just 75bp of cuts next year.”

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

India rupee, perched near record low, to remain under pressure

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens further against US dollar

FCA Aug: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.83/ unit hike in Discos’ tariff

Dasu transmission line: NTDC asked to stop release of remaining payments

Essential food items and consumer products: ECC for maintaining gap between wholesale, retail prices

KE willing to join RE project of Saudi firm

ECs have no role in volatile exchange rate: Bostan

Speculators outmanoeuvre authorities by opening gold rates

Manual filers declared as active taxpayers by FBR

SECP issues Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023

SECP gives legal backing to Islamic FIs

Read more stories