UHS set to open undergraduate admissions on 24th

LAHORE: The Academic and Administrative Advisory Committee of the University of Health Sciences (UHS), which met with the Vvice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair, decided to advertise undergraduate admissions on September 24.

The UHS will open admissions for three undergraduate programmes at its Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. These programmes include: Physical Therapy, Pharmacy and Medical Laboratory Technology. Affiliated colleges will also admit students in accordance with the UHS schedule. All colleges and institutes are obligated to complete admissions by December 31. Classes for the undergraduate programmes, including BSc Allied Health Sciences, will commence on January 1, 2024, a UHS spokesman, said.

Addressing the meeting, Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore announced that admissions for MPhil and PhD programmes will also be advertised this month. He directed Prof Nadia Nasim, pro Vice Chancellor, to finalize the department-wise allocation of seats for MPhil and PhD programmes.

Emphasizing the significance of the UHS’s laboratories generating revenue through specialized diagnostic tests, he suggested offering tests for the convenience of the public that are not readily available in the market or are prohibitively expensive. He further stated that no test should be offered that is not approved or accredited by the relevant authority.

