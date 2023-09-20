Mills lay hands over quality cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,500 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1,000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 2000 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund, 200 bales of Bahawal Nagar, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Chistian, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi, 600 bales of Mian Wali, 2000 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Tonsa Shreef were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund, 1,000 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 600 bales of Rajan Pur were sold at Rs 19,100 to Rs 19,500 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 19,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari, 800 bales of Lodhran, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at RS 19,500 per maund,

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 19,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 383 per kg.

