BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan Petroleum Limited           20-Sep-23      10:00
Kohinoor Mills Limited               20-Sep-23      12:45
Pak Datacom Limited                  20-Sep-23      14:00
Dadex Eternit Limited                20-Sep-23      16:30
Ittehad Chemicals Limted             20-Sep-23      11:30
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited      21-Sep-23      10:00
Kohinoor Energy Limited              21-Sep-23      14:15
First Al-Noor Modaraba               21-Sep-23      11:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering       21-Sep-23      11:00
Ghazi Fabrics International 
Limited                              21-Sep-23      11:00
Sindh Modaraba                       21-Sep-23      15:00
NetSol Technologies Limited          21-Sep-23      15:00
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills           21-Sep-23       9:30
Shield Corporation Limited           21-Sep-23      12:00
Shahtaj Textile Limited              21-Sep-23      12:30
Gharibwal Cement Limited             21-Sep-23      17:00
Berger Paints Pakistan Limited       22-Sep-23      15:00
Popular Islamic Modaraba             22-Sep-23      11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Limited      22-Sep-23      11:00
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries 
Limited                              22-Sep-23      11:30
Punjab Oil Mills Limited             22-Sep-23      11:00
AKD-FUNDS                            22-Sep-23      16:00
Clover Pakistan Limited              22-Sep-23      11:00
Hi-Tech Lubricants Limited           22-Sep-23      15:30
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Limited         22-Sep-23      11:30
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills 
Limited                              23-Sep-23      11:00
Artistic Denim Mills Limited         23-Sep-23      16:00
Nimir Resins Limited                 23-Sep-23      12:00
Gatron (Industries) Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
Pakistan PVC Ltd                     23-Sep-23       9:30
Buxly Paints Limited                 23-Sep-23      11:00
Javedan Corporation Limited          23-Sep-23      11:30
J.K.Spinning Mills Limited           25-Sep-23      11:00
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      12:30
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited        25-Sep-23      12:00
Millat Tractors Limited              25-Sep-23      11:30
Nagina Cotton Mills Limited          25-Sep-23      13:00
Hum Network Limited                  25-Sep-23      12:00
Nimir Industrial Chemicals 
Limited                              25-Sep-23      14:30
Agha Steel Ind.Ltd                   25-Sep-23      11:30
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited              25-Sep-23      14:00
Aisha Steel Mills Limited            25-Sep-23      15:30
Jubilee General Insurance Limited    25-Sep-23       9:30
Gammon Pakistan Limited              25-Sep-23      11:00
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited      25-Sep-23      15:00
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited     25-Sep-23      14:00
First UDL Modaraba                   26-Sep-23      11:00
Nishat Mills Limited                 26-Sep-23      11;30
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited           26-Sep-23      10:00
Tariq Glass Industries Limited       26-Sep-23      11:00
Faysal Bank Limited                  27-Sep-23      11:15
Towellers Limited                    27-Sep-23      11:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited         30-Sep-23       9:00
Hafiz Limited                        3-Oct-23       11:30
Olympia Mills Limited                5-Oct-23       11:00
=========================================================

