Sep 19, 2023
Business & Finance

UK considers delaying ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 11:05pm

LONDON: Britain is considering delaying until 2035 its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars - five years later than currently planned, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

The BBC said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was expected to deliver a speech in the coming days which would contain the relaxation of several government policies around the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

UK to ban sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030

Sunak is not expected to row back on the government's headline target, written into law in 2019, to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

Sunak's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

