Djokovic’s Serbia to face Britain in Davis Cup quarter-finals

PARIS: Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will continue their bid for a second Davis Cup title against Britain in the quarter-finals after Tuesday’s draw for the knockout phase in Malaga in November.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion helped Serbia progress through last week’s group stage, while Britain edged out France in a thrilling tie to set up the last-eight clash.

Reigning champions Canada, who went through despite the absences of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, will face surprise package Finland.

The winners of that meeting will take on either the Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-finals.

Serbia or Britain will play Italy or the Netherlands for a place in the final.

Quarter-final draw:

Canada v Finland

Czech Republic v Australia

Italy v Netherlands

Serbia v Britain