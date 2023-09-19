BAFL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.31%)
Russia’s defence minister to visit Tehran on Tuesday

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 04:25pm

DUBAI: Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu will visit Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding that he would meet top Iranian officials.

Since the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Tehran and Moscow have deepened their bilateral ties, notably in the military sphere.

Last month, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia’s military cooperation with Iran would not succumb to geopolitical pressure, following a report that Washington had asked Tehran to stop selling drones to Moscow.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but said in the past that they were sent before Russia’s February 2022 invasion in Ukraine. Moscow has denied its forces have used Iranian drones in Ukraine.

