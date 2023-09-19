A little over 3% clear CSS 2023’s written examination

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) announced on Monday results of the written component of its Central Superior Services (CSS) Competitive Examination-2023, declaring 398 candidates as successful out of total 13,008 who appeared in the exam.

The passing ratio stood at 3.06% this year.

A total of 28,024 had applied for the exam, according to the result announced on the FPSC website.

“Eligible candidates who have qualified the written examination, will be intimated about the schedule of medical examination, psychological assessment and viva voce in due course of time,” it said.

Captain Shahid takes oath as chairman FPSC

“Result of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019. The detail of such candidates can be viewed at the FPSC’s website.”

The commission has also advised the successful candidates to keep visiting its website to stay informed.

“Due care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness. However, the Commission reserves the rights to rectify any error/omission etc. at any time,” it added.

Percentage wise, the 2023 result witnessed some improvement as compared to the previous year.

In 2022, 20,262 candidates had appeared in the CSS exam and only 393 or 1.94% cleared the written portion of the exam.

Ahsan briefed over improvements in civil service recruitment, training

This year, the FPSC has also introduced a Special CSS Competitive Examination 2023 (MPT).

The written exam of the Special CSS will start on October 12, 2023 and will continue till October 20, 2023.

Earlier, the FPSC took a screening test based on Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs).

Only passing candidates of the screening test will sit in the Special CSS exam.