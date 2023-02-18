Ahsan briefed over improvements in civil service recruitment, training

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss necessary improvements in civil service recruitment, training and modes of operation to enhance public service delivery.

The meeting was attended by federal secretaries for Establishment, Health and Education; special secretary Cabinet Division; additional secretaries for Finance and Planning; secretary Federal Public Service Commission, Rector National School of Public Policy, Member Governance and Chief Governance and others.

Iqbal said, “In view of the emerging digital revolution and resultant empowerment of the citizens, the public sector needs to reinvent itself, in order to ensure quality service delivery. There is a widening trust deficit between the state and the citizens due to deteriorating standards of service delivery.

The public sector needs to be agile and innovative to meet new challenges. There is a dire need to improve professional capacity in the public sector and align recruitment and training systems with the new dynamics”.

A number of recommendations for public sector improvement prepared by the Ministry of Planning and Development after extensive consultations were presented at the meeting. Some of these recommendations include: 1) To provide an option of taking the CSS exam in Urdu, making it bi-lingual. 2) To set 16 years of education as the minimum criteria for appearing in the CSS exam. 3) To introduce three professional clusters (general, finance and economics and information) for the CSS exam at the entry level on the basis of relevant professional qualifications. 4) Improving the existing training structure by introducing senior leadership course. 5) To recruit faculty members at NSPP and other professional training institutions through competitive process and improve their remuneration structure. 6) To establishment the National University of Public Policy and Administration (NUPPA) on the model of the National Defence University. 7) To inculcate data sciences and greater utilization of information and communication technologies for decision making and citizen engagement. 8) To introduce training program for staff in grades 1-16. 9) To strengthen FPSC by adding additional members, establishing digital platforms and launching campaigns attract civil servants from underprivileged groups and remote areas. 10) To enhance the role of the Establishment Division as specialized HR Management, career progression and organizational development organization. 11) To appoint professional HR Managers at key ministries through a development project at the initial stage. 12) To facilitate annual performance agreements between the ministries and the PM Office. 13) To introduce Citizen’s Charter as a mechanism for time-bound public service delivery to the citizen in Islamabad Capital Territory. 14) To introduce Capital Health Authority and Capital Education Authority at Islamabad Capital Territory. 15) To introduce the Engineers Group in technical ministries. A committee has been constituted under the chairpersonship of the secretary Establishment Division to prepare a report in this regard within seven days.

“Given the increased complexity of governance in the 21st century, we need to invest in the training of public officials and introduce specialist technical expertise to fulfil the expectations of citizens of Pakistan, particularly the youth,” Ahsan Iqbal said in his concluding remarks.

