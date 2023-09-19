BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tonnes corn

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 11:13am

HAMBURG: Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Corn firms but ample global supplies keep prices near lowest since 2020

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in January 2024.

