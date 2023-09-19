BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
BIPL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.2%)
BOP 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
FABL 21.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FCCL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.38%)
HUBC 83.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.4%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
MLCF 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
OGDC 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
PAEL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PIBTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PPL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.8%)
PRL 14.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.28%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.29 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
SSGC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
TRG 90.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.31%)
UNITY 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,608 Increased By 16 (0.35%)
BR30 16,392 Increased By 95.1 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,942 Increased By 138.5 (0.3%)
KSE30 16,164 Increased By 52 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slips amid caution ahead of big central bank meetings

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2023 10:32am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but found some support above levels seen as red lines for authorities, while caution ahead of upcoming global central bank meetings also kept the losses in check.

Central banks including, US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and Bank of Japan, are schedule to hold policy-setting meeting later this week, which could inject fresh volatility into foreign exchange markets if they produce surprises.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at a one-month high of 7.1733 per US dollar, 3 pips firmer than the previous fix of 7.1736.

The PBOC’s months-long trend of setting firmer-than-expected official guidance fix is widely seen by markets as an attempt by policymakers to stem rapid yuan declines. Tuesday’s official fixing was 1,106 pips stronger than Reuters’ estimate of 7.2839.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2850 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2935 at midday, 15 pips softer than the previous late session close.

Currency traders said their corporate clients appeared to have higher dollar demand, which pressured the local currency, but they noted that investors became cautious as the yuan weakened towards the psychologically important 7.3 per dollar level.

“Recent comments made by the state media also showed that the authorities are keen to control the yuan depreciation,” said a trader at a Chinese bank.

The depreciation pressure on the Chinese yuan against the US dollar is temporary, Economic Daily, a newspaper run by China’s State Council, said on Tuesday, noting that its value against major trading partner currencies was stable.

“We continue to monitor if early signs of data improvement and PBOC warning can further translate into more meaningful pullback in USD/CNH,” Christopher Wong, FX strategist at OCBC Bank, said in a note.

“For RMB to stabilise fundamentally and recover would still require China economic activities to pick up, confidence to be ‘repaired’ and USD to turn lower.”

Markets will closely monitor China’s monthly fixing of benchmark loan prime rate (LPR) due on Wednesday.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

By midday, the global dollar index fell to 105.14 from the previous close of 105.202, while the offshore yuan was trading at 7.2985 per dollar.

US Federal Reserve China's yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan slips amid caution ahead of big central bank meetings

Intra-day update: rupee’s appreciation run against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee weakens against US dollar

PM’s meeting with IMF chief at UN: Phasing out of certain SBA conditions highly unlikely

Dasu Transmission Line: World Bank warns against cancellation of contracts

OGDCL discovers gas reserves in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab

Mid-Year Performance Review: Macroeconomic environment remains challenging: SBP

To be applicable from July 1, 2023: Govt set to approve transition of LIBOR to ‘SOFR’

India expels Canadian diplomat, says concerned about ‘anti-India activities’

Stay order on implementation of SC Act vacated

July LSMI output contracts 1.09pc YoY

Read more stories