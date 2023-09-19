BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.85%)
PKR slide has doubled capacity payments: PD

  • Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial explains that foreign-funded dollar-denominated IPPs have contributed the most
Recorder Report Published September 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD: The Power Division secretary has stated that the capacity payment has doubled, ie, to Rs2,152 billion from Rs1,082 billion due to the dollar’s increase – from Rs100 to Rs300.

Sharing information about capacity payment, Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial explained that foreign-funded dollar-denominated IPPs have contributed the most. Locally-funded RLNG plant’s capacity payment has increased by 60 per cent while foreign-funded coal plants’ payment has gone up by 145 per cent.

According to him, the amount of capacity payment of foreign-funded projects was Rs3,218/kW/M when the dollar was at Rs100, whereas, capacity payment of local-funded projects was Rs1,436/kW/ M, which has increased to Rs7,097/kW/M for foreign-funded at Rs300/$ and Rs1,857/kW/M for local-funded projects at Rs300/$.

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

Total de-rated available capacity in the system is 36,277 MW excluding K-Electric (foreign-funded 21,374 MW, local funded 14,903 MW).

The capacity payment of 8,578 MW of Wapda is Rs147 billion; RLNG 4,687 MW, Rs139 billion; Gencos 1,638, Rs46 billion; nuclear 3,266 MW, Rs510 billion; hydel IPPs, 2,215 MW Rs255 billion; renewable, 2,887 MW, Rs260 billion; coal 6,777 MW, Rs643 billion; 1994 policy 3,491 MW, 86 billion; and 2002 policy 2,739 MW, Rs86 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

