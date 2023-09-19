BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
PPA organises 3-day ‘Int’l Poultry Expo 2023’ from 21st

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2023 06:31am

LAHORE: Pakistan Poultry Association is organizing a 3-day “International Poultry Expo 2023” from September 21 to 23, 2023 at the Expo Center Lahore.

Chief Organizer of the exhibition, which is an annual feature, Abdul Hayee Mehta disclosed this at a press conference here on Saturday. He said that the show would be attended by more than 300 foreign delegates, while over 600 business entrepreneurs, policy making authorities of the government will also participate with an expected foot fall of 30,000 general public daily.

Poultry Science conference 2023 is also being organized this year in which students will participate. Though the exhibition, the new comers in the industry get solutions to all problems of poultry under one roof. More than 100 research papers were received and 20 out of those had been selected for lectures.

