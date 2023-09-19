IHC orders elections of trade organisations, chambers in 2024

LAHORE: Elections of Trade Organizations and Chambers and Industry will be held in the year 2024. In this regard, the Islamabad High Court has made it clear in its decision issued on September 18 that the elections of trade organizations and chambers cannot be held this year and all the executive committee members whose two years have completed have also been given an extension of one year.

It should be noted that in this context, Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, which has now been decided.

According to the decision given by the Islamabad High Court, there will be no elections for Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other trade organizations in this year i.e. 2023. Now the elections will be held in the year 2024. The court has also given an extension of one year to all the executive committee members who have completed their two-year term.

That is, now all the executive committee elections will be held simultaneously in the year 2024 so that the contradictions with the Rules 2013 and 2023 Amendment Act 2022 are over.

It should also be noted that the Office Bearers of Trade Organizations and Chambers Act, 2022, including President, Senior Vice President and Deputy President, already stipulates that their tenure is two years. After this decision, the tenure of all the office bearers along with the executive committee members has also been extended. Now all these elections will be held together in 2024.

