ROCHE Diagnostics Pakistan marks 25 years of healthcare innovation

KARACHI: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan celebrated a 25-year journey of healthcare innovation and partnership during the Silver Jubilee Dinner here local hotel on Monday.

Abdul Qayyum, Country Manager, Roche Diagnostics Pakistan said “Beyond celebrations, Bemisaal 25 Saal is a testament to a quarter century of pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities together with our valued partners. Reflecting on 25 years, our partnerships echo our unwavering commitment here to stay, to contribute, and to make a lasting difference for patients.

Thilo Brenner, Head of Sub-region, Roche Diagnostics Asia-Pacific “With a global legacy of more than 125 years and a local footprint of 25 years in Pakistan, we are committed to accelerating our ongoing efforts to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, increase sustainable funding and enable access to innovative diagnostics.”

Roche Diagnostics Pakistan empowers laboratories with accurate insights, enabling improved treatment decisions. Their solutions range from diagnostics to data insights, enhancing patient care. This celebration reiterated Roche Diagnostics Pakistan's commitment to delivering high-quality diagnostic solutions to the right patient at the right time and place. The company's ongoing innovation ensures it continues to meet Pakistan’s evolving healthcare needs.

Collaboration is at the heart of Roche Diagnostics Pakistan's progress, enabling them to effectively serve patients with complex diseases. The company fosters strategic partnerships and actively supports improvements to shape the healthcare ecosystem.

