Lesco issues default list of public sector entities

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has issued default list of public sector entities on Monday. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lesco Shahid Haider directed to issue the default list of these entities.

According to the list, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has topped the list with a default of Rs7.67 billion, followed by Town Municipal Authority with Rs3.63 billion, Punjab Irrigation and Power Department with Rs590.6 million, Pakistan Railways with Rs530.29 million, Lahore Ring Road Authority with Rs500.02 million, District Government with Rs490.59 million, health department with Rs420.44 million, police department with Rs430.94 million, District Government of Kasur with Rs340.99 million, LDA with Rs320.42 million, Services Hospital with Rs160.87 million, and University of the Punjab with Rs160.74 million.

The CEO has directed the relevant officers to expedite recovery while taking necessary action.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023