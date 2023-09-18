BAFL 39.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.86%)
BIPL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (7.79%)
BOP 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.53%)
CNERGY 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
DFML 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
DGKC 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.82%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HBL 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
HUBC 83.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.25%)
KEL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
OGDC 95.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PIBTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIOC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-2.83%)
PPL 72.72 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.65%)
PRL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.02%)
SSGC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.01%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
TPLP 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
TRG 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.97%)
UNITY 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,314 Increased By 80.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,803 Increased By 49.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 16,112 Increased By 20.5 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 07:08pm

KYIV: Russia carried out new air strikes and shelling in Ukraine overnight and early on Monday, killing at least four people, Ukrainian officials said.

A man aged 72 and an elderly woman were killed, and three others were wounded, in an overnight attack on the southern region of Kherson, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The general prosecutor’s office said a man riding a bicycle had been killed in Russian shelling near the eastern town of Toretsk, and that a woman had been killed in an air strike at around noon in the eastern city of Avdiivka.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said the Izmail district, home to Danube River ports that are used to export grain, had been targeted in a drone attack but reported no damage to port or grain infrastructure.

Russia has continued its campaign of air strikes and shelling across Ukraine as Kyiv mounted a counteroffensive to try to push back Moscow’s forces following their invasion nearly 19 months ago.

In the latest overnight Russian attacks, Ukraine’s air force said 18 out of 24 Russian drones had been shot down, and that 17 cruise missiles had been destroyed over the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Moscow says Ukraine has increasingly attacked targets inside Russia. In the latest such strike, Russian forces shot down two Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea and a third over Belgorod region on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Russia did not comment on the latest attacks and has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

Ukraine Russian army Russian attack Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian drills

Comments

1000 characters

Four killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Supreme Court adjourns Practice and Procedure Act 2023 hearing until October 3

Open-market: rupee closes unchanged against US dollar

KSE-100 edges higher as direction-less trading continues

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

ECP plans to publish preliminary delimitations by Sept 27

MCB Bank joins UBL and Meezan, says it will establish wholly-owned Exchange Company

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Tesla, Saudi Arabia in early talks for EV factory: WSJ

Bangladeshi bowler under fire over misogynist remarks

Read more stories