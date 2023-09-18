BAFL 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.76%)
BIPL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.56%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
CNERGY 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
DFML 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
DGKC 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.82%)
FABL 21.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
FCCL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
FFL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HBL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
HUBC 83.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.59%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
MLCF 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.73%)
OGDC 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.05%)
PPL 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.5%)
PRL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.41%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.16%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TRG 88.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.51%)
UNITY 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,593 Increased By 9.8 (0.21%)
BR30 16,297 Increased By 63.4 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,798 Increased By 44.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,110 Increased By 18.6 (0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Earthquake hits central Italy but no immediate damage

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2023 02:14pm

ROME: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy north of Florence on Monday morning, sending residents into the streets but causing no immediate damage, authorities said.

Schools were closed in some areas as a precaution and trains were delayed pending checks on the railway lines.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) measured the quake at 4.8 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre near Marradi, a town of about 3,000 residents in the province of Florence within the Apennine mountain range.

It occurred at 5:10 am (0310 GMT).

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines region

Firefighters wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that frightened residents had been calling emergency services but “no personal injuries have been reported at this time”.

The mayor of Marradi, Tommaso Triberti, told Rainews24 television that firefighters were conducting checks inside private homes.

“There is a lot of concern. All the people are in the street but no particular damage has been reported,” he said.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck nearby Mugello in 2019, again causing minimal damage but cracking the facade of a 17th-century church.

The town of Mugello was hit by a devastating earthquake in 1919, one of the century’s worst, killing about 100 people.

The central Apennines are at high risk of seismic activity.

earthquake Morocco earthquake

Comments

1000 characters

Earthquake hits central Italy but no immediate damage

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Read more stories