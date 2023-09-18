BAFL 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.94%)
BIPL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.64%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.12%)
CNERGY 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.19%)
DGKC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.15%)
FABL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
FCCL 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
FFL 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HBL 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.37%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.89%)
KEL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.59%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
MLCF 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.53%)
OGDC 95.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
PAEL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 3.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
PIOC 85.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.41%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.48%)
PRL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
SNGP 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.09%)
SSGC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TELE 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
TPLP 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.57%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,592 Increased By 9.1 (0.2%)
BR30 16,302 Increased By 67.9 (0.42%)
KSE100 45,794 Increased By 40.5 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,113 Increased By 21 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets LUCK (Lucky Cement Limited) 540.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.55%

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

BR Web Desk Published September 18, 2023 Updated September 18, 2023 02:28pm

In its bid to reduce reliance on imported fuel, Lucky Cement, one of the largest cement manufacturers in Pakistan, has announced the installation of an additional three renewable projects that would have a generation capacity of 37.6MW.

The company announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors (BoD) of the company has approved to undertake a 28.8 MW captive wind power project at its Karachi plant,” read the notice.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of FY 2024, said the company.

“Moreover, the BoD has also approved to undertake solar power projects, of 6.3 MW and 2.5 MW at the company’s Karachi and Pezu plants, respectively, which are expected to be completed by Q3 of FY2024,” it said.

Lucky informed these solar power projects are in addition to the 25 MW and 34 MW solar power projects commissioned recently at the Karachi and Pezu plants, respectively.

The company said that the estimated cost of the upcoming projects is Rs11 billion.

“Keeping up with our commitment towards sustainable environment practices, the contribution of renewable energy in the power mix will significantly increase after the completion of the above-mentioned projects.

“The company’s initiatives for investment in renewable energy projects will play a key role in cost savings as well as reduction of country’s reliance on imported fuel,” it said.

The EPS (earnings per share) of the company, amid savings, is expected to improve by Rs2 and Rs0.46 owing to wind power plant and solar power plant, respectively, said Arif Habib Limited (AHL), a brokerage house, in a note after the notice.

AHL added that Lucky could expectedly save up to Rs1.261 billion on an annual basis.

Moreover, Lucky’s BoD has authorised the company to evaluate participation in the equity of Lucky Core Ventures (“LCV”), along with other companies of the Yunus Brothers Group.

“LCV is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lucky Core Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the company, and has been set up to act as a holding company in respect of future growth projects of LCI,” read the notice.

Back in May, LCV published a Public Announcement of Intention (PAI) to acquire approximately 75.01% shareholding of Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited.

“The company’s participation in the equity of LCV is subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence and obtaining applicable regulatory and Board approvals.”

renewable energy PSX Lucky Cement Lucky Lucky Core Industries Limited PSX stocks LCV Lotte Chemcials

Comments

1000 characters

Going green: Lucky Cement says it will install 37.6MW renewable energy projects

Intra-day update: rupee sees further gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival surges 29.3% in first two weeks of Sept: PCGA

Pakistan’s REER index down 1.6% MoM in August, now stands at 90.1

Alibaba tells Erdogan it plans to invest $2 billion in Turkiye

Future of Discos: Govt advised to take stakeholders into confidence

CPEC power plants: Sinosure demands govt make payments

EU likely to extend GSP facility for another four years

System errors in filing income tax returns, wealth statements irk taxpayers

Read more stories