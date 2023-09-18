BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Sheikh Rashid arrested at residence

Recorder Report Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi on Sunday evening.

Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan, the lawyer for Ahmed, confirmed that “men clad in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rasheed from his residence”.

He claimed claiming that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”, which is in no way justified.

He continued Ahmed’s nephew Sheikh Shakir and houseworker Imran have also been arrested.

The PTI also confirmed Rashid’s arrest in a post on X formerly twitter, and said: “The political victimisation and fascism continues, this time with the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed”.

