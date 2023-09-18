JUI-F calls for formation of joint Pak-Afghan commission

PESHAWAR: JUI-F Chief, Maulana Fazalur Rehman has asked the government of Pakistan and Afghanistan to form a joint commission through mutual consultations to move forward toward of issues between both countries, saying they are reading for offering good offices in this regard.

Addressing a meeting of the provincial council of the party here on Sunday, he said that Mufti Mahmood Conference will prove a milestone in the national politics.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said that under an international agenda the chairman PTI during his rule pushed the economical and financial condition of the country towards degradation and today the government or Ministry of Finance are not shuffling rates of the oil and other essentials, rather now it has been done by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as per agreement signed by the previous government. He added that today the nation is facing the brunt of the poor policies of the PTI government.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said the current law and order, Bajaur tragedy and recent attack on Maulana Hamdullah and other JUI-F leaders is question mark. He said that Imran Khan was selected for the elimination of Islamic civilization and identity of the country and for this purpose attempts were made to take Pakistan towards secularism and efforts were made to recognize the state of Israel and abolish Islamic sections of the constitution.

He said that the stance adopted by the JUI-F 20 years ago is now accepted by all sections of life, institutions and media.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the provincial council reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Mufti Mahmood Conference scheduled on October 14 and digital media conference on October 7, 2023.

The district office bearers of the party presented detail reports of their visits regarding Mufti Mahmood Conference and expressed resolve for full participation in it. The council also took crucial decisions regarding security of the conference and was told that 4000 volunteers will be deployed for the security of the event.

Those who attended the meeting were included provincial ameer, Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, Mufti Obaidullah, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Shah Hussain, Noor-ul-Islam, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwaish, Muhammad Israr Marwat, Haji Danishmand and members of the provincial council.

