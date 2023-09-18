BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Prices of essential food items soar

Amjad Ali Shah Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities, including vegetables, grocery items and others have soared up in the open market following the recent unprecedented increase in fuel price hike, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

In a visit to local market by this scribe, it was witnessed that the prices of veggies have manifoldly increased.

Traders and vendors in the provincial capital told this scribe that prices of vegetables and other essential items have increased owing to rising prices of petroleum commodities and imposition of countless direct and indirect taxes.

On the other hand, the retailers and wholesalers predicted further increase in prices due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and imposition of multiple taxes.

According to the survey, one kilogram ginger was available at Rs100/kg against the price of Rs900/kg, showing an increase of Rs100 per/kg while one kilogram garlic was available at Rs350 and Rs400/kg against the price of Rs300/kg in the previous week.

The price of tomatoes decreased as available at Rs70-80/kg from Rs100/kg in the open market.

Likewise, onion remained unchanged, which was being sold at Rs80/kg against the price of Rs60/kg in the previous week in the local market, the survey added.

However, prices of other veggies remained high in the open market.

Peas was being sold at Rs350/kg, green pepper at Rs100/kilo, okra Rs100/ kilo, and curry Rs60/ kg and, Kachalu Rs110/ kilo, Cauliflower at Rs160/ kilo, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/ kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/ kilo, Tenda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs150/kg, from Rs130/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg against Rs70/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, from Rs100/kg, capsicum at Rs200/- per kg from Rs180/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs 80-100/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg in the retail market.

On the other hand, a slight decrease in price of live chicken/meat prices was witnessed as available at Rs380/kg which was selling in the previous week at Rs385/kg in the previous week in retail market

However, the survey said the price of farm eggs also increased in the open market, available at Rs320/dozen against Rs300/dozen in the previous week.

Cow meat was available at Rs700-800 per kilo while mutton beef was sold at Rs1800-2000 and Rs2200 per kilo in the retail market, the survey added.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs340-350/kg, while low –quality rice available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs570/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, red bean at Rs530 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs450 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs400/kg to Rs280/kg.

Chemical-mixed milk was available at Rs160-180 and others Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market., the survey added.

Fruits, which are staple, but prices, are sky-rocketed in the local market, according to the survey.

The prices of the fruits, apples reached Rs350/kg, Mango Rs 150-200/ kg and Peach Rs200/kg, persimmon Rs230/kg and banana 170/dozen.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Likewise, the survey said prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items further increased in the retail market.

Following the action by local administration, sugar price has further dropped at Rs165 per kilo from Rs185 per kilo in retail market while an decrease from Rs1000 and 1500 per 50-kg sugar bag was also witnessed in the wholesale market, the survey said.

However, according to the survey, the prices of flour remained unchanged in the wholesale and retail markets. A 20-kg fine flour bag cost Rs2900, mixed brown flour at Rs2600-2700 per 20-kg bag while an 80-kg fine flour bag was available at Rs11,800 in the open market, it added.

