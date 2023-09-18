BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Wall Street ends sharply lower as chipmakers slide

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

NEW YORK: US stocks ended sharply lower on Friday as chipmakers dropped on concerns about weak consumer demand, while rising Treasury yields pressured Amazon and other megacap growth companies.

Chip equipment makers Applied Materials, Lam Research and KLA Corp all dropped after Reuters reported TSMC had asked its major vendors to delay deliveries.

Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Micron Technology also fell, pulling down the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

Stoking worries over chip demand from automakers, the United Auto Workers’ union launched simultaneous strikes at factories of General Motors, Ford and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 54.82 points, or 1.22%, to end at 4,450.28 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 217.33 points, or 1.56%, to 13,708.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.99 points, or 0.83%, to 34,617.12.

China’s industrial output grew more than expected in August, data showed, suggesting that a recent flurry of support measures may be starting to slowly stabilize a stumbling economic recovery.

Data on Thursday showed US retail sales rose more than expected in August, easing worries about a recession.

Treasury yields edged higher ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, with the central bank facing a strong US economy with inflation that remains above target.

“We really continue to see that growth resilience story, and I think that’s difficult for the market simply because there’s concern about what that could mean both for rates and inflation,” said Lisa Erickson, head of public markets at US Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Traders’ bets on the Fed holding rates steady in its Sept. 20 policy meeting remained at 97%, while their odds for a pause in November stood at 67%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Among growth stocks sensitive to higher interest rates, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms declined.

Adobe dropped to a more than two-week low after the Photoshop software maker disclosed a commercial paper program of up to $3 billion on Sept. 8 following its third-quarter results.

SoftBank’s Arm Holdings was near unchanged for much of the session after a stellar Nasdaq debut on Thursday that rekindled expectations of a turnaround in the initial public offering (IPO) market.

Arm’s strong debut prompted grocery delivery app Instacart to raise the proposed price range for its IPO to target a fully diluted valuation of up to $10 billion.

Neumora Therapeutics, backed by Amgen and Japan’s SoftBank, made a tepid debut at $16.50 per share, below its IPO price of $17.

