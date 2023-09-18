Women’s U-19 Tournament: Mahnoor’s 4-wicket haul breaks Stars’ winning streak

LAHORE: A four-wicket-haul by Mahnoor Aftab pushes the thus-far unbeaten Stars to their first defeat of the season. Haniah Ahmer’s Invincibles get their first win of the tournament.

In the first match, Strikers won the toss and elected to bat first. Aside from the opener Aqsa Yousaf, who scored 22 runs, Areesha Ansari was the lone warrior for her side, scoring 34 runs. The side got to 79 before being bowled out.

Tayyaba Imdad and Memoona Tipu Sultan bolth got two wickets apiece, which kept the Strikers’ batters struggling. Playing in a rain-impacted match, Invincibles were 18 runs ahead on DLS-adjusted score when rain interrupt the match. Zoofishan Ayyaza and Humaira Ghulam Hussain, who scored 20 and 21* respectively, were able to help their team to reach 56 in 10.1 overs.

In the IInd match, Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Ravail Farhan and Saba Sher, scoring 39 and 30 respsectively, gave the side a solid headstart.

Despite periodic wickets falling, they were able to get to 104. Two wickets taken by captain Laiba Nasir and a wicket taken by Samiya Asfar were the only counterattack they faced, in an otherwise steady batting innnings.

Chasing 105, Laiba-led Stars had an abysmal outing as the side folded for just 41 runs. A four-wicket-haul by Mahnoor Aftab, as well as a wicket apiece for Mirab Amin, Muqaddas Bukhari and Aleesha Khan did not let the Stars settle on the crease.

Stars lost by a big margin of 63 runs.

Scores in brief:

Strikers v Invincibles

Invincibles won by 18 runs (DLS)

Strikers: 79 all out in 18 overs (Areesha Ansari 34, Aqsa Yousaf 22; Tayabba Imdad 2-10, Memoona Tipu Sultan 2-12)

Invincibles: 56-3 in 10.1 overs (Humaira Ghulam Hussain 21*, Zoofishan Ayyaz 20; Areesha Ansari 1-10, Taskyn Fatima 1-23)

Players of the match: Humaira Ghulam Hussain (Invincibles)

Challengers vs Stars

Challengers win by 63 runs

Challengers: 104-4 in 20 overs (Ravail Farhan 39, Saba Sher 30; Laiba Nasir 2-23, Samiya Asfar 1-14)

Stars: 41 all out in 8.4 runs (Komal Khan 11, Fariha Fahim Taimoor 10; Mahnoor Aftab 4-5)

Player of the match: Mahnoor Aftab (Challengers).

