Bandial bequeathing to strident Isa less strident apex court?

ISLAMABAD: Umar Ata Bandial hanged up his robe on Saturday as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan amid political and constitutional crisis in the country during his 20-month-long tenure in office. ‘Yes we can steer the country out of economic and other challenges confronting the country,’ said a teary-eyed outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, showing optimism in his farewell address to the staff of the apex court.

As it was his last day at office as Chief Justice of Pakistan, Bandial maintained the need to get united in order to steer the country out of the prevailing economic and other challenges confronting the country.

“The country is facing economic and other challenges, when (we) all will get united, the crisis will no more be there”.

CJP vacates official residence

He thanked the staff of the apex court during his stint as top judge of the country, saying he is grateful to all the staff for their cooperation during his nine year stay at the apex court as judge and then chief justice.

“I’d a wonderful time during my nine years (in apex court). Now you’ve time to contribute more for the betterment of the country and I hope you people will continue working hard. I’m grateful to all of you for all your cooperation,” he added.

He said: “my condition is now a like a setting sun”, adding “you people get united and work hard to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis and the day is not far when the crises will be over”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023