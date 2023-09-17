Rain likely in Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: Dust storm with isolated heavy falls is expected to grip parts of Sindh from the eve of September 18 until Thursday, the Met Office said on Saturday.

The prevailing monsoonal currents of a moderate intensity are likely to produce dust-thunderstorm and rain with some isolated heavy falls in occasional breaks throughout the province up till September 20.

Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Jamshoro Districts are expected to see the dusty and stormy weather with isolated downpours till September 19.

