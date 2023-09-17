‘Dengue situation is being monitored across country’

LAHORE: Federal caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan has said that dengue situation is being monitored regularly across the country and under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, they are trying to provide better health facilities to the people.

He said this in a meeting in which the situation of dengue was reviewed in detail.

The caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram gave a detailed briefing in the meeting through video link conference in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education. Giving briefing, Dr. Javed Akram said that the situation of dengue in Punjab is under control. “We are trying our best to stop the spread of dengue. Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi is monitoring the dengue situation himself.”

Dr. Akram said “In Punjab, dengue virus has been confirmed in 2465 patients so far. Rawalpindi and Multan have currently reported the highest number of dengue cases. No death due to dengue has been reported in Punjab this year”.

According to him, SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group are being implemented 100 percent across the province. All the concerned departments of Punjab are ensuring preventive measures to eradicate dengue. It is our priority to get dengue patients back home after recovery from hospitals. Better arrangements have been made for the treatment of dengue patients in all the government hospitals of Punjab.

Dr. Javed Akram further said that the Punjab government has created many facilities for the children and their parents during the MDCAT exams. Instead of burdening the parents of the children in the MDCAT exams, the Punjab government has borne the additional expenses themselves, he said.

He added that the supply and availability of medicines for the treatment of patients in the government hospitals of Punjab is being ensured 100 percent. In the pharmaceutical sector in Pakistan, focus should be on manufacturing instead of repackaging.

Dr. Javed Akram directed DEAG to work on prevention and vaccine to control dengue.

The federal health minister Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Alhamdulillah the province of Punjab is in the safe hands of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram. Rest of the provinces should also follow the SOPs of Punjab to control dengue, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023