Rashid lauds SC verdict against accountability law amendments

NNI Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday described the Supreme Court’s decision on PTI chairman’s petition against NAB amendments as ‘Triple S’.

In his statement on the social networking website X (formerly Twitter), Rashid said Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had announced the Triple S (SSS) decision as he quit the office.

This ‘short, sweet and smart’ decision caused tremors in the politics of Pakistan and its effects would be clearly visible till Dec 30.

He said yesterday it was the breaking news in the whole world that 2,027 people had come under corruption scrutiny in Pakistan. The hard work made by the 16-month-long PDM government to close their cases was undone by the court decision.

The former federal minister said the PDM government pushed the people into a blind alley and now the masses were cursing them for their wrongdoings. They got the level playing-field they were looking for in the form of revival of their cases, he remarked.

He said the Supreme Court had kept all the record in its custody and this record could not be destroyed or burnt now.

The assembly in which the amendments were passed sometimes had not more than nine members. The looters were again exposed to the public. They could neither save their politics nor could they close their cases, he said.

He said the rulers have dropped another petrol bomb on the already poverty-stricken people. Electricity, petrol, sugar and flour prices are the problem of the poor, not of ‘London’s fugitives’, he said.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had ordered police to return all the vehicles of the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief that were seized without any solid reason. The court allowed the intra-court appeal of the former federal minister and nullified the earlier decision of single bench.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) remarked that the vehicles of Sheikh Rashid were illegally confiscated.

