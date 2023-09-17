BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Maryam says Nawaz wants to ease suffering of inflation-hit people

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer and Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said efforts to oust former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from politics harmed the country.

Addressing the party workers here, she maintained that Nawaz will bring prosperity after his return.

“Nawaz wants to ease sufferings of the inflation-hit people. She said that Nawaz Sharif faced the “political vendetta” against him with patience and bravery. She said the former premier had to face punishment for saving the country from economic hardships.

Hitting hard at the opponents, she said that “conspirators” wanted to drag the country into an economic quagmire. About the International Monetary Fund (IMF), she said that only Nawaz Sharif had completed the programme with the Fund and took the country’s economic growth to 6.1 percent.

“Had the journey of development, started by Nawaz Sharif, continued, today, the country could not have to face the crisis, and even the petrol price could have remain stable,” she added.

During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, she maintained that the price of flour, ghee, and sugar remained stable. She said that it was during his tenure that inflation dropped significantly and broke the 47-year-old record. The PMLN leader further said that apart from terrorism, there was a dire need to protect the country against “economic terrorism.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

inflation Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz PMLN economic crisis

