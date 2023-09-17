BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
Hospitals directed to provide better treatment

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2023 06:05am

HYDERABAD: Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi has directed the concerned officers to ensure that all government hospitals in Hyderabad District provide better treatment facilities to the patients so that the people do not face any problem.

This he directed during his visits to ongoing training programme of polio workers at Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Hospital of Taluka Latifabad, Taluka Hospital Qasimabad and CDF Hospital of Taluka City regarding the upcoming polio campaign today.

Tariq Qureshi visited all the wards of said Hospitals. He stressed upon better arrangements of cleanliness in the hospitals. Deputy Commissioner directed the polio workers that after getting training utilize their skills in eradicating polio during the anti-polio campaign.

On this occasion, while talking to the media, he said that besides ensuring the sale of essential commodities at government prices, removal of encroachment and hoarding in the district were among the priorities.



