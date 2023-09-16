BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
World

Ukrainian strike kills one in Russian village: authorities

AFP Published September 16, 2023

MOSCOW: One person died in a Russian village near the border with Ukraine in a Ukrainian strike, the regional governor of Kursk said Saturday.

Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram the village of Plekhovo "was bombarded from Ukraine," adding that "a man of 30 was killed after receiving injuries from shell shrapnel."

Ukraine strikes southern Russia with rocket and drone, officials and media say

Starovoit said several houses were damaged in the strike on the village a handful of kilometres from the border.

Recent months have seen a number of strikes from Ukrainian territory across into Russia.

