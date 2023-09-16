BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
BIPL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
BOP 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.66%)
CNERGY 2.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
DFML 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.11%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.88%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.43%)
GGL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HBL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.4%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KEL 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
MLCF 29.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
OGDC 95.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.08%)
PAEL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.58%)
PIBTL 3.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.68%)
PIOC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.46%)
PPL 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PRL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.94%)
SNGP 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.24%)
SSGC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
TPLP 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.93%)
TRG 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.75%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,587 Increased By 15.8 (0.34%)
BR30 16,259 Increased By 98.3 (0.61%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 9.49 percent during the first two months (July-August) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 and stood at $2.766 billion compared to $3.056 billion during the same period of 2022-23, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The data on exports and imports released by PBS revealed that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis textile exports registered 10.95 per cent growth in August 2023 and stood at $1.455 billion compared to $1.311 billion in July 2023.

On year-on-year (YoY) basis, textile exports declined by 7.65 per cent in August 2023 when compared to $1.575 billion in August 2022.

The country’s overall exports during July-August of the fiscal year 2023-24 were $4.434 billion (provisional) against $4.733 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 6.32 per cent.

Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

The exports in August 2023 were $2.366 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.068 billion in July 2023 showing an increase of 14.41 per cent but decreased by 4.71 per cent as compared to $2.483 billion in August 2022.

Cotton yarn exports increased by 25.79 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year as it stood at $201.837 million compared to $160.454 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 17.64per cent growth and stood at $104.806 million when compared to $89.089 million, while on a MoM basis, it registered 8.01 per cent growth when compared to $97.031million in July 2023.

Rice exports declined by 17.33 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year and stood at $233.991 million when compared to $283.056 million. Food group exports declined by 1.65 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year and stood at $711.748 million when compared to $723.696 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

Main commodities of exports during August 2023 were knitwear (Rs117,892 million), readymade garments (Rs83,447 million), bed wear (Rs74,081 million), cotton cloth (Rs47,002 million), cotton yarn (Rs30,793 million), towels (Rs25,567 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs18,377 million), rice others (Rs18,073 million), rice basmati (Rs16,271 million), and meat and meat preparations (Rs11,210 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton textile PBS textile exports Cotton yarn exports

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Aug textile group exports down 9.49pc to $2.766bn YoY

KIBOR plummets on policy rate decision

Caretaker govt raises petrol price by another Rs26.02, takes it to Rs331.38 per litre

Interim govt pursuing PSM revival plan, Senate panel told

Remittance schemes: Rs20bn out of Rs80bn allocation released to SBP: minister

PM likely to meet IMF MD on UNGA sidelines

Accountability law amendments struck down: SC restores cases against public office-holders

Talks under way with WB, ADB to sort out issues pertaining to Discos, says energy minister

Immovable properties: FBR issues guidelines for taxpayers

Dasu transmission line contract given clean chit by World Bank

Read more stories