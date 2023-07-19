Textile group exports decline 14.63pc to $16.501bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s textile group exports declined by around 14.63 percent during the fiscal year 2022-23 and stood at $16.501 billion as compared to $19.329 billion during the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. The country’s overall exports during the fiscal year 2022-23 totaled $27.735 billion (provisional) against $31.782 billion during the corresponding period of 2021-22, showing a decrease of 12.73 per cent.

The data of exports and imports released by the PBS revealed that the country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 13.73 per cent in June 2023 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.471 billion when compared to $1.706 billion during the same month of 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the textile group registered 11.47 per cent growth compared to $1.320 billion in May 2023. Cotton yarn exports registered 30.04 per cent negative growth in 2022-23 and remained $844.283 million compared to $1.206 billion during 2021-22. On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 13.84 per cent growth and stood at $107.97 million, while on a MoM basis, it registered 6.72 per cent growth when compared to $100.355 million in May 2023.

Rice exports declined by 14.47 per cent during the fiscal year 2022-23 and remained $2.149 billion compared to $2.512 billion during the same period of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Food group exports declined by 12.73 per cent in 2022-23 and stood at $5.022 billion compared to $5.415 billion in 2021-22.

The country’s exports during July-June (2022-23) totaled $27.735 billion (provisional) against $31.782 billion during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 12.73 per cent.

The exports in June 2023 were $2.356 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.200 billion in May 2023 showing an increase of 7.09 per cent but decreased by 19.07 per cent as compared to $2.911 billion in June 2022.

Main commodities of exports during June 2023 were knitwear (Rs112,348 million), ready made garments (Rs91,582 million), bed wear (Rs68,891 million), cotton cloth (Rs46,601 million), cotton yarn (Rs30,692 million), towels (Rs24,999 million), rice others (Rs24,487 million), rice basmati (Rs17,728 million), made-up articles (excl towels and bedwear) (Rs16,370 million) and surgical goods and medical instruments (Rs11,581 million).

