Quetta encounter: Soldier martyred, three terrorists killed

Three terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Quetta, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

Militants had attacked the security forces’ post near Wali Tangi on Thursday evening, said the military’s media wing press release.