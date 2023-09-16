BAFL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.35%)
LHC directs police to impose Rs 2,000 for violation of one-way

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2023 03:03am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday ordered the traffic police to impose a fine of Rs 2000 for violation of one-way.

The court further directed the police to place barriers of concrete on the roads to control violation of one-way by the motorists, especially the motorcyclists.

The court was hearing multiple petitions relating to the environmental issues including smog. The court observed that issuing challans (fine tickets) to smoke-emitting vehicles was not enough and suggested confiscation of such vehicles on subsequent violations.

A counsel for the LDA told the court that 500 concrete barriers had been handed over to the traffic police. He said a cycle-rally would be held on Sunday at Liberty Chowk to create public awareness on smog.

He also informed the court that notices had been served on 79 commercial buildings having no parking space. He said restaurants with no proper parking lots had also been served with notices.

A legal advisor for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sought time to file a report on the matter.

The PHA’s additional director general tendered an apology and requested the court to withdraw a show-cause notice for contempt proceedings and directed him to submit a written explanation.

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against the PHA officer and restrained him from working for his failure to stop felling of trees in the city. The court also took exception to development projects launched by the caretaker government of Punjab in Lahore. The court questioned the launching of new projects during the period of September to January, which is a peak time of smog. The court observed that new projects should be initiated in the month of February keeping in view their impact on the environment.

